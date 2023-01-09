Sunderland Women edge past Blackburn Rovers to set up a glamour tie with Manchester United

Despite missing a first-half penalty, midfielder Neve Herron’s smart finish on the hour ensured the Black Cats’ progression after they endured a tough afternoon in Lancashire.

Rovers started the game brightly and saw most of the ball in the early stages but never really threatened Claudia Moan in the visitors’ goal – Meg Hornby and Nicola Worthington both failing to hit the target with several long-range efforts in the opening 10 minutes.

It would be mid-way through the first period when Moan would have a save of note to make as she superbly turned away Millie Chandarana’s strike from 15 yards.

Sunderland Women edged past Blackburn Rovers 1-0 in the Women’s FA Cup to set up a glamour tie with Manchester United. Picture by Chris Fryatt.

At the other end, Sunderland had penalty appeals waived away after Jessica Brown appeared to be brought down in the area, but the referee pointed to the spot minutes later after another incident in the box. However, Herron scuffed the chance wide.

Blackburn, buoyed by the let-off, were immediately on the attack with Moan called into action again – first to deny Saffron Jordan’s powerful shot and then Chandarana’s volley at the far post when her defence failed to clear a free-kick.

After the break things seemed to settle down, with players from both sides enjoying time on the ball without testing each other’s goalkeeper.

But, with half-an-hour remaining, Sunderland made the all-important breakthrough with a sweeping move. Emily Scarr broke down the left at pace and whipped the ball across goal which was instantly controlled and then smashed into the bottom corner by Herron.

The England youth international almost doubled her tally minutes later but couldn’t keep her header down from a deep cross.

Rovers were far from out of the contest and almost found an instant response. Natasha Fenton’s corner caused all kinds of problems and Abby Holmes somehow clearing off the line as Jordan bundled the ball towards goal.

Heading towards five minutes stoppage time Blackburn never let up as they frantically searched for equaliser.

Sunderland: Moan; Holmes, Westrup, McCatty, Jessica Brown; Kelly (c), Danielle Brown (Manders 72’), Herron, Joice, Scarr; Watson (Ede 79’).

