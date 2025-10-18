Team news and live score updates as Sunderland face Wolves at the Stadium of Light
Sunderland are back in action on home turf as they face Wolves at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
It’s a crucial game for both clubs, and we’ll be bringing you all the key updates from team news right through to the post-match reaction. Follow it all in our dedicated matchday blog below.
Sunderland v Wolves LIVE updates
Transfer latest
Sunderland are not planning to revisit a deal for Bologna defender Jhon Lucumí this January, The Echo understands.
Lucumí was a key target for the Black Cats over the course of the summer window, with the club making multiple bids to try and sign the Colombia international from Serie A side Bologna. Having already sanctioned the sale of a number of key players, including fellow centre back Sam Beukema to Napoli, Bologna dug in and rejected all offers for the 27-year-old. Despite the player's agent going public with a statement urging the club to reconsider, no breakthrough was secured.
The defender has since returned to the Bologna starting XI but uncertainty over his long-term future persists, he is yet to agree a new contract and his current deal expires in the summer of 2027. There have been continued reports that Sunderland will revisit the deal in the January transfer window, but sources on Wearside say that is not the case.
As it stands, Lucumí is not a target as Sunderland step up their preparations for the January transfer window. Having been unable to sign Lucumí in the summer, Sunderland moved to sign Lutsharel Geertruida on an initial loan deal from RB Leipzig, but they have the option to make that transfer permanent in the summer. Though the strong form of other players means he has not yet had an opportunity to play there, Geertruida was signed primarily as a centre half who can play in either full back position.
Sunderland are at this stage focusing on other targets and are not planning to make another move for Lucumí.
A huge day for Sunderland
At long last, the Keel Crossing will open today.
A fanzone will be held from 12pm in Keel Square, before the official opening of the new bridge at 1.30pm. There’ll then be a fan march, led by This is Wearside, at 2pm. A massive day for the city.
RLB: Don't take Wolves lightly
Wolves are yet to win a Premier League game this season, but have turned something of a corner in taking points from Brighton and Spurs in their last two fixtures. On both occasions, they conceded late and probably should have won.
So RLB has warned everyone associated with Sunderland not to be complacent for this one:
They struggled at the beginning of the league but the last two games showed that they are really competitive. They deserved to win their last two games. Good players, good energy, well coached. This is the league, you can struggle even if you are strong. If you are not clinical you can be punished. They had many chances to score a second goal. That is the Premier League.
Wolves team news latest
Wolves will be bolstered by the return of defender Toti Gomes today, who is available again after recovering from the flu.
Full back Matt Doherty could also be back in action after wrist surgery.
Boss Vitor Pereira has revealed that forward Hwang Hee-Chan and midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde are both major doubts, however.
And while available for selection, striker Jørgen Strand Larsen is still playing through the pain barrier.
So plenty of issues for both teams.
Sunderland team news - double boost?
While there were fears that Noah Sadiki and Omar Alderete might be missing today due to injuries picked up on international duty, RLB went some way to allaying those concerns in his pre-match press conference:
We’re hopeful that both Omar and Noah can start, it’s possible. For Noah, we checked him yesterday and he seems OK. We’ll see after the training session today and tomorrow but we are positive.
With Omar, after 20 hours flight, we’ll see! We’ll check him this afternoon. We had a quick chat with him and he’s positive. Everyone else appears to be OK.
A huge boost if either of both can make it... and they were both spotted in training on Friday.
Welcome!
Hello from the Stadium of Light.
A huge game for both Sunderland and Wolves this afternoon. We’ll be bringing you all the updates you need throughout the afternoon, from team news to post-match reaction. So stay tuned!