Jack Clarke says Sunderland was the only club he considered moving to this summer.
After a successful loan culminated in promotion at Wembley, the Black Cats moved to agree a permanent deal with Spurs.
Clarke has signed a four-year contract on Wearside and has since linked up with his team-mates at the club’s training camp in Albufeira.
Sunderland have paid a modest up-front fee for Clarke’s signature, though the deal also includes performance related add-ons. The 21-year-old says it is the perfect move for his career.
“It feels great,” he told safc.com.
“After the way last season finished, on such a high, to be honest there was nowhere else that I wanted to go and play football.
“So to get it done and over the line, it was a massive thing for me and my family.
“I got a short feel for it last year, the fans, what we went and did, the players that I got to know, it all fit exactly what I want.The management, the sort of football I want to play, the sort of fans I want to play in front of.
“Everything just fits together so nicely for me here.”
Clarke is hoping that he will be in action soon despite missing the first fortnight of pre-season, with the Black Cats taking on AS Roma in their second pre-season friendly at 11am om Wednesday.
Asked about his fitness, Clarke said: "I'm feeling good, to be honest.
“I've obviously come in a bit later than a lot of the lads and started pre-season a bit later, but with short amount of time between the two seasons I didn't feel like I'd lost too much, to be honest.
“I think I'm ready, obviously as a player you want to be involved in any game possible. Hopefully I can get some minutes under my belt.”
The Sunderland Echo's coverage of SAFC in Portugal is brought to you in association with Flex Joinery. Visit www.flexjoinery.co.uk for further details.