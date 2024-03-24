Sunderland win local derby 5-3 against Durham to remain top of Championship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland manager Melanie Reay said her side's resilience was key in their thrilling 5-3 victory over Durham in the River-Wear derby.

The game was played in front of a record attendance this season, with 1,477 fans being treated to a pulsating, end-to-end game of football.

Goals from Emily Scarr, Mary McAteer (x2), Jenna Dear and Katy Watson ensured Sunderland maintained their lead at the top of the table.

Durham were level at 2-2 and also 3-3, but the Black Cats' resilience and quality showed in the final 15 minutes of the game.

Sunderland manager Reay said: “We’ve shown our resilience in abundance all season, think of the Lewis game when we were losing 3-2 with three minutes to go and we end up winning the game.

“I don’t think any other team has shown that kind of resilience throughout (the season). It’s belief, it’s trusting the process and believing that you can get something out of the game, and these players believe.”

Reay’s side scored five goals for the second time in the league this season and she said today’s game highlighted her side’s attacking quality.

“We’ve got a threat all over the pitch. We’ve got centre-halves who can cause havoc from set-pieces, our wide players, our forwards can score goals. We can contribute from midfield.

“It’s hard for teams to defend against us, because the threat is all over.”

The game was an excellent advert for the Women’s Championship, and Reay said: “It’s probably the most competitive it’s been for a long time. I’m delighted for all the fans who were inside to watch to display of quality of football in the North East.

“We want to grow attendances, we want to grow the game, and what a great advert for it.”

The defeat for Durham leaves them just four points above the relegation places, and manager Claire Ditchburn said her side are aware there are a few teams in the battle to beat the drop.