Sunderland will travel to Walsall in consecutive weekends after FA Cup second round draw

Sunderland will face Walsall in the second round of the FA Cup.

The Black Cats were rewarded for beating Port Vale on Sunday with an away tie against their fellow League One side side after their number was pulled out of the bag second during the draw at National League South side Hampton & Richmond ahead of their televised clash with Oldham Athletic.

Ties for the second round will take place on the weekend of November 30 to December 3.

It means the Black Cats will play at the Bescot Stadium two weekends in a row with the sides set to meet in the league on Saturday, November 24.

Having already scooped £36,000 for winning against Port Vale - plus a £75,000 fee for the game being televised - Sunderland could be set for another windfall if they progress through the second round.

Clubs who win their FA Cup second round tie will be awarded £54,000 after the prize money was increased this season.

Jack Ross had said after the Port Vale win that he would prefer not to face a fellow League One side with the priority still promotion.

“It’s not a distraction, but the focus is always on league games. We’ll see what comes.

“It was a new challenge for us. I’d probably want to avoid teams in our own league, that’s the only thing.

“I’d rather just face them in league games so anything outside our league is fine.”

Walsall sit 11th in the League One table. They beat Coventry City 3-2 on Saturday in their first round tie.

Elsewhere, Hartlepool United will take on either Sutton United or Slough if they win their replay against Gillingham.

The National League side held the League One outfit to a goalless draw and will welcome the Gills back to the Super 6 Stadium a week on Wednesday.