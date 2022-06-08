Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Neil guided the Black Cats to promotion from League One after goals from Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart helped beat Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off final at Wembley Stadium last month.

And preparations are already well underway for Neil and his side ahead of their return to the second tier.

The Wearsiders have confirmed seven fixtures in July with one still to be announced.

The squad will return to training on June 22 before playing behind-closed-doors fixtures against Gateshead and Blyth on Saturday, July 2 at the club’s Academy of Light.

Neil’s squad will then head out to Portugal for an eight-day training camp in the Algarve where they will face Glasgow giants Rangers on Saturday, July 9 at the Estádio Municipal de Albufeira.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side narrowly missed out on European success last month following a penalty shootout defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final and will represent a stern test for Neil’s side early in their pre-season schedule.

The club has also announced a second fixture in Albufeira is still to be confirmed.

The Black Cats return to home soil and head north of the border to take on Dundee United on Saturday, July 16 at Tannadice Park before fixtures with Bradford City and Accrington Stanley the following week.