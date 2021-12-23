Neil, 20, has been a key player for the Black Cats this season and has the joint most assists (seven) in League One this campaign.

Speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports ahead of Sunderland’s Carabao Cup match at Arsenal, Phillips discussed Neil’s progress after coming through the Black Cats’ academy.

“He’s been their best player so far this season, I’ve watched him live five times up there,” said Phillips.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Neil playing for Sunderland against Arsenal.

“When you watch the clips of him over this year he’s an exceptional talent and what I like about him is he doesn’t stand still when he plays in that area. He glides across the pitch really well with the ball.

“He can pick a pass and he has the top assists as well in the league so he can lay it on a plate for players.

“Technically he’s very good, he’s a very young player and Sunderland fans are more worried about him leaving in January.

“I don’t see him going anywhere, Sunderland will definitely not let him go, they can’t afford too but he’s a talent.”

Phillips has also been impressed by Manchester City loanee Callum Doyle, who has started 20 of Sunderland’s 22 league games this term.

After playing in a back four at the start of the season, the 18-year-old has adapted to play on the left of a back three in recent weeks, alongside fellow defenders Bailey Wright and Tom Flanagan.

“You just look at the lad, he’s a big powerful lad, he’s got a lovely left foot and he sits lovely in that back three with the balance on that left side,” said Phillips when asked about Doyle.

“It shows a maturity that’s way above his age and I would imagine that has been schooled through the Manchester City academy. I think he led the under-23s that won the league last season at City.

“He went through a tricky spell but what kid doesn’t? He has come out of it the other side and is a very exciting talent.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.