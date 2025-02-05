Sunderland will aim to heap more pressure on Watford this weekend

The latest Sunderland news, via Dom Aberdeen.

Sunderland return to the Stadium of Light to host Watford in the Championship after a historic 3-2 win against neighbours Middlesbrough at the Riverside.

Regis Le Bris’ side will look to maintain their unbeaten status at home in the league this weekend, conceding only three goals on Wearside since the turn of the year. Watford will be looking to turn their poor form around against the Black Cats. Just one win in 2025 sees the Hornets in 12th place in the Championship.

With Tom Cleverly’s future up in the air, the possibility of Watford seeing their fifth managerial change since their relegation from the Premier League in 2022 looks increasingly likely. A red card for Vakoun Issouf Bayo in their 1-0 defeat to Norwich leaves the Hornets without their top scorer, leaving either Rocco Vata or Mamadou Doumbia to lead the line at the Stadium of Light.

The arrivals of James Abankwah and goalkeeper Egil Selvik from Udinese and Caleb Wiley from Chelsea add to the defence after Ryan Porteous departed on loan to Preston North End. Watford also failed to replace Daniel Jebbison after the loanee forward was recalled back to Bournemouth eight days into the transfer window.

Black Cats fans will be hoping for revenge after the Hornets ran out 2-1 winners at Vicarage Road, sparking scenes from former Newcastle United midfielder Moussa Sissoko. Wilson Isidor scored his first goal as a Sunderland player in the reverse fixture and now looks to score in his third game running for the first time this season. The Frenchman has 10 goals in the Championship – level with the suspended Bayo.

Saturday’s fixture will be the third game since the Hornets denied the ‘pure speculation’ around the dismissal of Tom Cleverly. In a post on X the club announced that Cleverly will remain in charge for their fixture at Coventry City.

Victory for Watford could see them rise as high as eighth, outside the play-off places on goal difference – subject to results elsewhere. Sunderland could gain third place if Sheffield United lose against Portsmouth – closing the gap on Leeds at the summit.