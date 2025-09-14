Charlie Cresswell has addressed transfer speculation after being linked with Sunderland and West Ham this summer

Charlie Cresswell has admitted he was aware of interest from across Europe during the summer transfer window but insists he never needed persuading to remain at Toulouse.

The 23-year-old England youth international was linked with a move to both Sunderland and West Ham United following an impressive season in Ligue 1, where he made 37 appearances after completing a £3.89million move from Leeds United in 2024. Cresswell’s stock rose further as he helped Lee Carsley’s England U21s to European Championship glory, starting in the final against Germany.

Sunderland were among the clubs in the market for defensive reinforcements this summer, though ultimately turned to Omar Alderete, Lutsharel Geertruida, Nordi Mukiele, Reinildo and Arthur Masuaku, while also extending Luke O’Nien’s deal.

Speaking to La Dépêche, Cresswell said: "That's the life of a footballer during the transfer window... I've heard about this interest, which came from several places in Europe. I don't want to go into detail about what happened during the transfer window – but I can tell you that I didn't need any convincing to stay. I had a great season, I met some great people, both at the club and outside."

The defender explained that he was focused on his development after a season of steady progress: "Last season, I felt like I was improving every week, right up until the summer and winning the European Under-21 Championship with England, which was one of the greatest experiences of my life."

Cresswell added that he was determined to keep his focus at Toulouse, despite ongoing speculation: "I tried not to pay too much attention to it, and to stay focused on what I'm doing here in Toulouse: training hard, giving my all. In the end, I'm still here, and that's a good thing."

Régis Le Bris delivers Brian Brobbey verdict

Régis Le Bris believes Brian Brobbey will bring something different to Sunderland’s frontline after joining from Ajax on deadline day.

The Black Cats moved quickly for the striker after Chelsea recalled Marc Guiu following Liam Delap’s hamstring injury in the final game before the international break. Brobbey joins a forward unit already boosted by Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor, who have scored three goals between them in Sunderland’s first three Premier League fixtures.

Le Bris described Brobbey as a forward with qualities that set him apart from his teammates. "Brian has a different profile, I think," Le Bris said. "I think he's a pure striker, with the ability to hold the ball, to run behind and I think he's a good finisher. With a different physical profile. Eli, Wilson and Brian are different. For a manager, for a squad, if we can manage different options according to what is needed about the game, it's better."

The head coach added that Brobbey’s arrival also gives Sunderland the flexibility to use a two-striker system when required. "I think it's still an option. We used it with Marc, not for long! But it shows it's still possible to use it [at Premier League level].

“Especially with, I think, why not Brian and Wilson? It's still possible. But Eli has a different profile. He can hold a nine-and-a-half position. And when we used it in this position last year, I think it was really positive. Probably one or two starts like that, and more often, it was later during the game. So probably it will be an option for us."

