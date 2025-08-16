Team news and live score updates as Sunderland face West Ham United in Premier League opener
Sunderland make their long awaited return to the Premier League on Saturday afternoon as they face West Ham United at the Stadium of Light.
You can follow all the live updates throughout the day in our live blog, from team news all the way through the game to the post-match reaction.
Sunderland v West Ham United LIVE updates
We will also pay tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva today.
Players will wear black armbands for the game, with a moment of silence to be held before kick off. Tributes will also be displayed on the big screen.
Tributes will be paid to Donna Weir in the 62nd minute today. Donna was a beloved member of the team behind the scenes at Sunderland AFC, and will be sorely missed by so many.
Transfer latest
What a summer this has been! And it’s not ever yet
The West Ham team news
Graham potter also held his pre-match press conference on Thursday, confirming that George Earthy and Crysencio Summerville will both miss this game.
New signing Mads Hermansen could debut in goal, though:
Cry Summerville is in the last stages of his rehab, and won't be available. George Earthy sustained an injury early in pre-season, as well.
We're delighted with Mads [Hermansen], who provides good competition. We'll see how it goes this weekend.
Sunderland team news
The big talking points today are whether Marc Guiu, Arthur Masuaku and Omar Alderete will be involved and what level of involvement they’ll have.
Here’s what RLB told us on Thursday...
They came this week so we will have to see if they are ready. To start or just the final part of the game? We’ll see tomorrow. I think with Marc, Arthur and Omar we are going to have the opportunity to select them. I think it might be a little bit tough to start because of their fitness levels and because they have not had much time with their team mates. So it might be a little bit early for them to start but that is a decision we will make on Friday morning. With Omar, he has had two 45s I think. There was also a small issue with his knee but that is now totally healed. He had about ten days where he was not in full training. I think he is probably not really ready to start a game. I think if we really needed him he could, because he is a warrior.
Returning to the big time means VAR is now a weekly feature at Sunderland. New for this season is in-stadia explanations from referees and clips of overturned decisions shown on the big screen.
Referees have also been given some new directives for the season, including clamping down on holding in the box. Read more about what to expect here
It's going to be lively...
This game sold out within days of going on sale. The demand and excitement is through the roof. Should be some atmosphere come kick off
Hello from the Stadium of Light.
The big day is finally here... Sunderland return to the Premier League after eight years away.
We’ll be bringing you live updates all the way through what is sure to be a momentous day, from team news all the way through to the post-match reaction.