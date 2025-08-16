They came this week so we will have to see if they are ready. To start or just the final part of the game? We’ll see tomorrow. I think with Marc, Arthur and Omar we are going to have the opportunity to select them. I think it might be a little bit tough to start because of their fitness levels and because they have not had much time with their team mates. So it might be a little bit early for them to start but that is a decision we will make on Friday morning. With Omar, he has had two 45s I think. There was also a small issue with his knee but that is now totally healed. He had about ten days where he was not in full training. I think he is probably not really ready to start a game. I think if we really needed him he could, because he is a warrior.