Sunderland made a stunning return to life in the Premier League

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are back, and they are here to compete.

Their win over West Ham United was aside from one first-half spell where Bowen and Paqueta threatened and thrived thoroughly deserved, fittingly secured by three of the players who had done so much to get them there. Eliezer Mayenda, Dan Ballard and Wilson Isidor seizing their moment, capitalising on dreadful defending of the box from West Ham but all finding the very far corner.

Sunderland were not dominant here and there were moments of concern at times, but they look every inch a Premier League side. To get three points early on the board could be huge for morale and confidence, even against an opponent who look as if they are behind were they should be at the start of the season. Sunderland were compact and tidy in the first half, a touch more direct and dangerous in the second. That was a combination that worked well. Chances did not flow but they were clinical and ceded little.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though the first effort of the game had come from Jarrod Bowen inside three minutes, Robin Roefs making a smart block with his legs. That didn't really reflect the the opening exchanges more generally however, with Sunderland happy to sit off at times but enjoying a fair spell of possession. They knocked it around nicely, and had a huge opportunity when Mayenda played a lovely 1-2 with Habib Diarra, the midfielder's powerful drive clawed away by Hermansen in the West Ham United goal. Diarra could perhaps have gone lower, but it was a strong save.

Sunderland continued to impress with Noah Sadiki snapping into challenges everywhere you looked, perhaps the only criticism you could level being that at times they were at little tentative in flooding the box. Bowen's persistent threat on the break perhaps offered some explanation as to why that was the case, and Sunderland were fortunate not to fall behind midway through the half as West Ham took control. The visitors produced a lovely move as Fullkrug flicked Bowen's pass first time into the path of the overlapping wing back Diouf, whose effort would have found the far corner if not for a brilliant block from Dan Ballard just in front of his own goal.

Though West Ham probably edged the rest of the first half, Roefs remained relatively untested and at the interval the Black Cats will have felt that they were firmly in the game.

Sunderland started the second half brightly with Adingra nudging a first-time effort just wide, but were rocked by a gutting injury blow as Jenson Seelt was forced off. The defender fell awkwardly and pulled up as he tried to rejoin the action following his initial round of treatment, a cruel blow for a player who worked so hard to get back and looked good at the level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Omar Alderete was introduced for his Premier League debut, and immediately showed some composure in possession. That would pay off for Sunderland moments later when he drove unchallenged into the West Ham half and picked hiis chance to whip in a cross. Mayenda rose highest, nodding back across goal into the far corner. West Ham will wonder how he rose almost unchallenged against three central defenders, but it mattered not as the Stadium of Light rose to their feet.

Sunderland had gone a little more direct in the second half and were getting joy, West Ham pushed back and creating little. Bowen, so dangerous in the first half, was quiet now.

Chances were not flowing as such but Sunderland got their second when Adingra showed good determination to win a corner, then crossing beautifully from the right after the initial clearance from West Ham. Ballard got across his man and won the header, finding the far corner with an excellent effort.

West Ham did apply some late pressure on the Sunderland box through a flurry of crosses and set pieces, a formation shift bringing Wan-Bissaka into the game as an attacking force for the first time. Roefs had one good save to make when Isidor nodded a free kick in his direction, but the visitors mustered little. Then Sunderland broke from one of those corners, Xhaka picking a perfect pass from Isidor who cut inside and found the far corner, sparking absolute delirium in the Stadium of Light.