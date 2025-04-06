Sunderland made it back-to-back Championship wins and clean sheets with a 1-0 win over West Brom with a packed-out away end at the Hawthorns for the clash.
Trai Hume’s first-half free kick made the difference and though the hosts dominated possession, they struggled to carve open a resilient Black Cats side.
Here, we take a look at the best photos throughout the day courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid:
1. Sunderland fans photographed during the West Brom game at the Hawthorns.
Sunderland fans | Frank Reid
2. Sunderland fans
Sunderland fans photographed during the West Brom game at the Hawthorns. | Frank Reid
3. Sunderland fans
Sunderland fans photographed during the West Brom game at the Hawthorns. | Frank Reid
4. Sunderland fans
Sunderland fans photographed during the West Brom game at the Hawthorns. | Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.