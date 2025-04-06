Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former referee has once again weighed in on a Sunderland incident this season...

Sunderland could be fined by the EFL after the West Brom game, according to former PGMOL referee Keith Hackett.

Sunderland secured a 1-0 victory over West Brom at The Hawthorns on Saturday, with Trai Hume netting the decisive goal in the 35th minute following a mistake by West Brom goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith.

However, at half-time, Sunderland's players were slightly late coming out and the restart was ever-so-slightly delayed, leaving West Brom's team waiting. Midfielder Alex Mowatt was among those who expressed frustration over the hold-up, as did Baggies boss Tony Mowbray, though the head coach didn’t mention it post-match in his press conference. At the time, referee Tom Nield had a word with Sunderland team captain Dan Neil but that was as far as it went.

After the game, Former PGMOL chief Hackett commented on the incident, suggesting that Sunderland's tardiness might have been a tactical move and indicated that the referee would likely mention this in his post-match report, potentially leading the EFL to impose a fine on Sunderland. He told West Brom News: “Sunderland coming out late could be an act of gamesmanship. The referee will include this in his post-match report and the EFL are more than likely to issue a fine.”

It is worth noting that Hackett has called for retrospective action for incidents involving Sunderland several times this season but no action is yet to come to fruition. The former referee tipped Hume to receive punishment after an incident during the Black Cats’ win against Coventry, which hasn’t materialised.

Hackett also claimed that the authorities would investigate an incident between Sunderland and Preston North End at the Stadium of Light, with the away side appearing to waste several minutes of time before Romaine Mundle’s eventual equaliser. Hackett again hinted at further action that has yet to materialise.

Sunderland asses fresh injury concern against West Brom

Sunderland are assessing a new injury concern after Romaine Mundle was forced off during the 1-0 win over West Brom.

Mundle was replaced in the first half and experiencing more discomfort in his hamstring, the same one that he injured this season and that kept him sidelined for a number of months. Head coach Régis Le Bris says it is not yet clear whether he has suffered a significant injury but it’s clearly a big concern heading into the run-in.

"It's his hamstring yes," Le Bris said. "We'll have to wait one or two days to assess how serious it is but it is the same hamstring he injured earlier this season. We'll have to see."

Le Bris sprung something of a surprise by turning not to fellow left winger Tommy Watson but instead to Eliezer Mayenda. Mayenda impressed with a strong cameo, including winning the free kick from which Trai Hume scored Sunderland’s winner.

West Brom dominated possession at The Hawthorns and had over 20 shots in the game, but Sunderland's defensive endeavour and a free kick from Trai Hume proved to be the difference. The result means that West Brom have now dropped out of the top six, while Sunderland are all but certain to make the top six.

