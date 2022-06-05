Sunderland weigh-up move for ex-Norwich City and Wolves goalkeeper

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Norwich City and Wolves keeper is on a free after being released by Wolves.

Sunderland are looking to bolster their goalkeeping options and the Sunday Mirror report the Black Cats are keen.

Sunderland won promotion back to the Championship after four seasons in League One thanks to the play-off final win over Wycombe Wanderers.

John Ruddy. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 6ft 4ins 35-year-old is an experienced goalkeeper as Alex Neil weighs up his options.

Sunderland academy graduate Anthony Patterson ended the season as the club’s number one.

Lee Burge is said to be wanted by Lincoln City.

Burge will become a free agent on June 30 after Sunderland announced the Papa John’s Trophy winner would not remain at the club.