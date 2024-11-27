Sunderland 'watch' Celtic striker ahead of transfer window but face competition from Burnley and Fulham

By James Copley

Digital Journalist

Published 27th Nov 2024, 18:23 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 18:25 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Sunderland have reportedly sent scouts to watch the 18-year-old Celtic striker play in Europe

Sunderland are one of several clubs showing an interest in 18-year-old Celtic striker Daniel Cummins having watched the player’s most recent youth game.

Football Insider’s Peter O’Rourke claims that Wolves, Fulham, Ipswich, Sunderland and Burnley watched Cummings score his fifth goal in five in Europe recently ahead of the January transfer window.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Celtic supporter signed his first professional contract during the summer of 2022. Last season, Cummings made his breakthrough in the Lowland League Celtic B team, where he established himself as a prolific goalscorer the following season and has netted 32 times in 43 games.

In May 2023, the attacker scored the decider in a 6-5 win against Rangers in the Scottish Youth Cup final, attracting national headlines and has started this season averaging more than a goal per game with the B Team while also playing for Celtic’s youth teams in the league and in Europe.

Related topics:CelticSunderlandBurnleyFulhamEuropeCummingsWolvesIpswichRangers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice