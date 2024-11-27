Sunderland have reportedly sent scouts to watch the 18-year-old Celtic striker play in Europe

Sunderland are one of several clubs showing an interest in 18-year-old Celtic striker Daniel Cummins having watched the player’s most recent youth game.

Football Insider’s Peter O’Rourke claims that Wolves, Fulham, Ipswich, Sunderland and Burnley watched Cummings score his fifth goal in five in Europe recently ahead of the January transfer window.

The Celtic supporter signed his first professional contract during the summer of 2022. Last season, Cummings made his breakthrough in the Lowland League Celtic B team, where he established himself as a prolific goalscorer the following season and has netted 32 times in 43 games.

In May 2023, the attacker scored the decider in a 6-5 win against Rangers in the Scottish Youth Cup final, attracting national headlines and has started this season averaging more than a goal per game with the B Team while also playing for Celtic’s youth teams in the league and in Europe.