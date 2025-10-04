Ex-Arsenal star Theo Walcott backs Sunderland to survive after strong Premier League start...

Former Arsenal and England striker Theo Walcott has backed Sunderland to stay in the Premier League this season – hailing the Black Cats’ impressive start to life back in the top flight.

Régis Le Bris’ side sit sixth in the table after six matches, making them the best performing newly promoted team in 13 years. Wins over West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Brentford, alongside draws against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, have seen Sunderland collect 11 points from their opening fixtures.

Walcott, now a pundit for Sky Sports, believes the Black Cats’ home form will prove decisive in their fight for survival, but says the away results already achieved could be just as crucial. He said: "I think as well, when you look at Sunderland, it's the away games, it doesn't quite matter.

“So these are bonuses. When you get results away from home, these are massive bonuses. Home form's going to be come down to them. That's where they're going to stay out. I think they will change the pattern. I really do. I hope they do, it'll be nice and refreshing to see someone else go down."

The 36-year-old’s assessment underlines how Sunderland’s resilience on the road could tilt the survival battle in their favour. A goalless draw away to Crystal Palace and a win against Nottingham Forest away showed they are capable of adapting to hostile environments, while the 3-0 home win over West Ham highlighted their ability to punish established Premier League clubs at the Stadium of Light.

Kristjaan Speakman has overseen a recruitment drive worth more than £100million since Sunderland’s play-off final victory against Sheffield United in May, bringing in the likes of Granit Xhaka, Simon Adingra and Robin Roefs. But despite the new arrivals, it is the collective organisation and spirit of the squad that has most impressed pundits.

Who is Theo Walcott?

Walcott is an English former professional footballer who played as a winger and striker. Renowned for his blistering pace, Walcott rose through the Southampton academy before making a £5million move to Arsenal in 2006 as a teenager.

His speed and direct dribbling made him one of the most exciting young talents in English football, and he went on to score more than 100 goals for the Gunners. Walcott was often deployed on the wing under Arsène Wenger but also thrived in a central role, finishing as Arsenal’s top scorer in the 2012–13 campaign.

On the international stage, Walcott became England’s youngest-ever senior player in May 2006 when he made his debut at just 17 years and 75 days old. He went on to win 47 caps for the Three Lions, scoring eight goals, and was part of the squads for the 2006 World Cup and Euro 2012. In September 2008, Walcott made history by scoring a hat-trick against Croatia in a World Cup qualifier, becoming the youngest player ever to net three times for England.

After leaving Arsenal, he enjoyed spells at Everton and returned to Southampton before retiring in 2023. Since then, Walcott has taken up a role as an Arsenal club ambassador and appears regularly as a pundit and analyst on Sky Sports.