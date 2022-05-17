Sunderland vs Wycombe Wanderers: Will VAR be used? Who is the referee? Are there any tickets still available?

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair will face off at Wembley for a spot in the Championship.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture against Wycombe Wanderers…

When Sunderland vs Wycombe Wanderers?

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: General view outside the stadium prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between England and Albania at Wembley Stadium on November 12, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland take on Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium on May 21.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm.

What are the odds for Sunderland vs Wycombe Wanderers?

Sunderland win – 6/5

Draw – 23/10

Wycombe win – 53/20

All odds correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

What TV channel is Sunderland vs Wycombe Wanderers on?

The clash between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers will be shown on Sky Sports.

Can I stream Sunderland vs Wycombe Wanderers online?

Sunderland fans won’t be able to stream the game via iFollow.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Sunderland fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Sunderland vs Wycombe Wanderers?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Phil Smith, James Copley and Joe Nicholson at the ground.

Are there any tickets available for Sunderland vs Wycombe Wanderers?

There are no tickets left for Sunderland’s clash against Wycombe Wanderers in the Sunderland end.

Although the Black Cats have requested more tickets, but it is thought to be unlikely that the Wearsiders will have the allocation increased for a second time.

Is there any team news ahead of Sunderland vs Wycombe Wanderers?

Nathan Broadhead is in contention to start after the Welshman returned from injury for the second leg against Sheffield Wednesday.

Who will referee Sunderland vs Wycombe Wanderers and will VAR be in effect?

The EFL have confirmed that VAR will be used for the first time in League One play-off final history.

Premier League referee Lee Mason will be in charge of VAR for the clash between Sunderland and Wycombe.

Mason will be assisted by Matt Wilkes with Greg Read in reserve.