The Black Cats were last in action against Swansea City last weekend but lost the game 2-1 at the Liberty Stadium.

Here, though, we take a look at everything you need to know about the game between Sunderland and Wigan Athletic:

When is Sunderland vs Wigan Athletic?

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray looks on from the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and Blackpool at Stadium of Light on October 04, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Championship clash between Sunderland and Wigan Athletic will take place on Saturday, October 15. Kick-off at the Stadium of Light is at 3pm.

Is Sunderland vs Wigan Athletic on TV or being streamed on SAFSEE?

Sunderland’s game with Wigan Athletic will not be broadcast on TV by Sky Sports and fans in the United Kingdom will not be able to stream the game on SAFSEE due to 3pm blackout broadcasting restrictions.

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the clash with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland player Gary Bennett.

Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo.

Our writers Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson will bring you all the latest team news, updates and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

What’s the latest team news?

Dan Ballard will be on the sidelines for approximately eight weeks after suffering after the 22-year-old sustained a foot fracture during Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with QPR.

Niall Huggins is making progress in his recovery and travelled to Portugal with the Sunderland squad during pre-season as he continued his rehabilitation with the club's medical team.

Huggins could return sometime after Christmas but has yet to even feature for the under-23s team yet this season after stress fractures in both of his heels.

Tony Mowbray recently confirmed striker Ross Stewart will be sidelined for at least six weeks.

Stewart picked up a thigh issue during the warm-up ahead of the 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough, meaning he was taken out of the starting XI.

Ellis Simms came off in the first half of Sunderland’s game against Reading with a toe issue. Mowbray stated after the game that he is hopeful that there is no broken bone but admitted that the injury was a major concern. Simms didn’t play against Blackpool, Preston or Wigan.

Sunderland captain Corry Evans will be suspended for this weekend’s game against Wigan Athletic – while two other Black Cats players are walking a disciplinary tightrope.

Two other Black Cats players are also close to a one-game suspension, with Jack Clarke and Luke O’Nien both on four yellow cards for the season.

What are the latest betting odds?

All odds courtesy of BettingOdds.com:

Sunderland win: 6/5

Draw: 12/5

Wigan Athletic win: 13/5