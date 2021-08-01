Sunderland vs Wigan Athletic: Is there a stream? Can I get tickets? What time is kick off? Is game on TV?

After a jam-packed pre-season schedule, the beginning of the regular season is now upon the Black Cats with Lee Johnson’s up men against the Latics at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know…

When is Sunderland vs Wigan Athletic?

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross Stewart following his goal against Hull City

Sunderland take on Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light this coming Saturday (August 7) with kick-off scheduled for 3pm.

What are the odds for Sunderland vs Wigan Athletic?

Odds courtesy of Betfair:

Sunderland win – 20/23

Draw – 13/5

Wigan Athletic win – 3/1

What TV channel is Sunderland vs Wigan Athletic on?

The clash between Sunderland and Wigan won’t be shown on any television channels.

Can I stream Sunderland vs Wigan Athletic online?

Sunderland have not yet released streaming information for the clash against Wigan Athletic but the club did stream its last pre-season friendly against Hull City.

Are there any other ways I can follow Sunderland vs Wigan Athletic?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website.

Are there any tickets available for Sunderland vs Wigan Athletic?

Supporters should be aware that the Stadium of Light Box Office remains closed due to Covid-19 and all tickets are now digital.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.