Weather conditions on Wearside are far from ideal with snowfall on the ground this morning and the thermometer reading minus one meaning tonight’s clash is set to be a cold one.

West Brom visit Sunderland in the second tier and a win could see Tony Mowbray’s men move up to seventh position and 10 points clear of the three relegation spots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The big news surrounding the game, however, is the potential return to action of star striker Ross Stewart following a lengthy injury lay-off. Sunderland’s star striker has been out since September but is expected to make the bench this evening.

Amad Diallo