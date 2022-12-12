Sunderland vs West Brom: Baggies take three points after Daryl Dike and Tom Rogic goals
Sunderland face West Brom at the Stadium of Light in the Championship this evening with weather conditions currently poor in the North East.
Weather conditions on Wearside are far from ideal with snowfall on the ground this morning and the thermometer reading minus one meaning tonight’s clash is set to be a cold one.
West Brom visit Sunderland in the second tier and a win could see Tony Mowbray’s men move up to seventh position and 10 points clear of the three relegation spots.
The big news surrounding the game, however, is the potential return to action of star striker Ross Stewart following a lengthy injury lay-off. Sunderland’s star striker has been out since September but is expected to make the bench this evening.
Here, though, we’ll have LIVE updates during the build-up, the game and the aftermath:
- The Black Cats could move up to seventh place with a win and move 10 points clear of the relegation spots
- Ross Stewart has missed out on making Sunderland’s squad for the game against West Brom
- SAFC XI: Patterson, Gooch, O’Nien, Batth, Alese, Evans, Neil, Embleton, Pritchard, Amad, Simms
- SUBS: Bass, Hume, Cirkin, Ba, Dajaku, Roberts, Clarke
Sunderland look very out of sorts in the second half. Patterson has just kicked one into touch under little pressure. Mowbray;s men need to get hold of the ball and calm it