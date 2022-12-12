News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland vs West Brom: Baggies take three points after Daryl Dike and Tom Rogic goals

Sunderland face West Brom at the Stadium of Light in the Championship this evening with weather conditions currently poor in the North East.

By James Copley
4 minutes ago

Weather conditions on Wearside are far from ideal with snowfall on the ground this morning and the thermometer reading minus one meaning tonight’s clash is set to be a cold one.

West Brom visit Sunderland in the second tier and a win could see Tony Mowbray’s men move up to seventh position and 10 points clear of the three relegation spots.

The big news surrounding the game, however, is the potential return to action of star striker Ross Stewart following a lengthy injury lay-off. Sunderland’s star striker has been out since September but is expected to make the bench this evening.

Amad Diallo
Here, though, we’ll have LIVE updates during the build-up, the game and the aftermath:

Sunderland 1-2 West Brom LIVE: Updates as Black Cats face Baggies with no Ross Stewart in squad

Key Events

  • The Black Cats could move up to seventh place with a win and move 10 points clear of the relegation spots
  • Ross Stewart has missed out on making Sunderland’s squad for the game against West Brom
  • SAFC XI: Patterson, Gooch, O’Nien, Batth, Alese, Evans, Neil, Embleton, Pritchard, Amad, Simms
  • SUBS: Bass, Hume, Cirkin, Ba, Dajaku, Roberts, Clarke
Thanks for joining us once again for our live blog

And that’s full-time, Sunderland lose.

Triple sub

Batth off for Roberts

Pritchard off for Dajaku

Simms off for Ba

83

West Brom go straight up the other end and take the lead

82

It is a back five now for Sunderland

82

Penalty shout on Amad! Waved away by Linington. Better from Sunderland

80

Sunderland haven’t scored a single corner yet this season. That’s 92 and counting...

Sunderland win a corner after more good link up play between Clarke, Amad and Cirkin

76

Sunderland look very out of sorts in the second half. Patterson has just kicked one into touch under little pressure. Mowbray;s men need to get hold of the ball and calm it

74

Cirkin has come on for Dan Neil. Change of formation likely

