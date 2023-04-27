Gavin Ward is set to take charge of the clash at the Stadium of Light, with more than 40,000 tickets sold for the crunch match. Watford cannot finish in the play-offs this season but a win for Sunderland would significantly boost their own hopes.

Ward has shown a total of 121 yellow cards and two reds (one of which was against Elliot Embleton against Hull City earlier this season) in 34 fixtures and was last in charge of a Sunderland match back in February when the Black Cats welcomed Bristol City to Wearside.

Ward awarded the visitors a last-minute penalty, Bristol City’s first 469 days previously, when Jay Dasilva burst into the box and was seemingly brought down by a stumbling Trai Hume.

Mark Dwyer and Adam Crysell are due to be the assistant referees with Thomas Parsons as the fourth official.