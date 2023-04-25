Sunderland vs Watford: How to watch, early team and injury news ahead of Championship clash

Following their great comeback on Sunday after beating West Brom 2-1, the Black Cats will look to continue their recent good form on Saturday. Dennis Cirkin was the man of the hour as the left-back popped up for two moments of excellence as he led Sunderland to victory.

Dan Ballard may be close to a return to the side as Tony Mowbray confirmed he will be back in training, but it will be a ‘daily assessment’. However, Sunderland learned the extent of Danny Batth’s injury and the defender will remain out until June after suffering a knee injury against Huddersfield.

Sunderland are unbeaten in seven games, winning three of their last four as they continue their bid for the play-offs.

SAFC supporters watch the first team players open training session at the Stadium of Light.

Meanwhile, Watford have only picked up eight points from a possible 27 since appointing Chris Wilder on March 7, Watford have won just three times since January 14th.

When is Sunderland vs Watford?

The match against Wilder’s Watford will take place on Saturday, 29th April. Kick-off at the Stadium of Light is 3pm.

Is Sunderland vs Watford on TV or being streamed?

Sunderland’s Championship clash with Watford will not be shown live due to the 3pm UK blackout. However, supporters abroad will also be able to purchase it to stream via SAFSEE.com

How else can I follow Sunderland vs Watford?

Supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo. The latest team news, updates and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points will be brought to you here by Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson.

Can I get tickets for Sunderland vs Watford?

