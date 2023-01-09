Sunderland vs Swansea City: TV details, how to watch and stream plus ticket information
Sunderland return to action against Swansea City on Saturday.
Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about the game between Sunderland and Swansea City in the Championship as the Black Cats look to build on last weekend’s FA Cup win against Shrewsbury Town.
When is Sunderland vs Swansea City?
The Championship clash between Sunderland and Swansea will take place on Saturday, January 14. Kick-off at the Stadium of Light is at 3:00pm.
Is Sunderland vs Swansea City on TV or being streamed on SAFSEE?
Sunderland’s game with Swansea City won’t be broadcast on TV by Sky Sports or the Sky Sports Red Button channel.
Fans in the United Kingdom won’t be able to stream the game on SAFSEE via the club’s website.
How else can I follow Sunderland vs Swansea City?
BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the clash with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland player Gary Bennett.
Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo.
Our writers Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson will bring you all the latest team news, updates and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.
What are the latest betting odds for Sunderland vs Swansea City?
Sunderland win: 11/8
Draw: 11/5
Swansea win: 9/6
All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.
Can I get tickets for Sunderland vs Swansea City?
Tickets for Sunderland's game against Swansea City are still available on safc.com.