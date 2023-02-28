Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the clash:

When is Sunderland vs Stoke City?

The Championship clash between Sunderland and Stoke will take place on Saturday, March 4. Kick-off at the Stadium of Light is at 3pm.

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray.

Is Sunderland vs Stoke City on TV or being streamed?

Sunderland’s game against Stoke City in the Championship will not be shown live on Sky Sports or on the Red Button service.

Fans in the United Kingdom won’t be able to stream the game on SAFSEE via the club’s website due to the 3pm blackout – however, international fans will be able to.

How else can I follow Sunderland vs Stoke City?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the clash with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland player Gary Bennett.

Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo.

Our writers Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson will bring you all the latest team news, updates and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

What are the latest betting odds for Sunderland vs Stoke City?

All odds courtesy of Bet365:

Sunderland win: 5/4

Draw: 23/10

Stoke City win: 11/5

All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

Can I get tickets for Sunderland vs Stoke City?

