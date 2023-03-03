Stoke are 17th in the table, six months after Neil took charge, following a run of two wins in their last six league games.

To find out more we caught up with Angela Smith from BBC Radio Stoke on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast.

Here’s what she said when asked how Neil is viewed at the bet365 Stadium:

“I think when he came in a lot of people questioned the timing because he was in a situation where he couldn’t get any players and very clearly said from the start that he thought the squad was unbalanced. I think he got a bit of credence and a bit of time through that.

“But if you don’t get results then people will start to think you are no good.

“He’s not had the impact that Stoke fans expected so I’d say at the moment there are a few fans who wouldn’t be bothered if he left the club, but there are a few fans who think he needs more time so it’s a very mixed response at the moment.”