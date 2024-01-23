Sunderland are back in action on Saturday, with the Black Cats dodging a postponement thanks to Stoke City also being eliminated early from the FA Cup . The Black Cats have lost each of their last two, and they have dropped three points off the play-off pace as a result.

This weekend's opponents Stoke have had a miserable season so far, currently sitting in 19th place, and Sunderland should fancy their chances of getting back to winning ways, but nothing comes easy in this league. As the clash comes into focus, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding both sides.