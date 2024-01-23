News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Sunderland vs Stoke City early injury news as 6 sidelined and 1 doubt - gallery

A look at all the latest injury news surrounding Sunderland and Stoke City as the two sides prepare to face off in the Championship.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 17:22 GMT

Sunderland are back in action on Saturday, with the Black Cats dodging a postponement thanks to Stoke City also being eliminated early from the FA Cup. The Black Cats have lost each of their last two, and they have dropped three points off the play-off pace as a result.

This weekend's opponents Stoke have had a miserable season so far, currently sitting in 19th place, and Sunderland should fancy their chances of getting back to winning ways, but nothing comes easy in this league. As the clash comes into focus, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding both sides.

Huggins is out for the season with a groin injury.

1. Niall Huggins - Out

Huggins is out for the season with a groin injury.

Photo Sales
Dack is out until early February with a hamstring injury.

2. Bradley Dack - Out

Dack is out until early February with a hamstring injury.

Photo Sales
Matete is back in training but remains a doubt here after a lengthy layoff.

3. Jay Matete - Doubt

Matete is back in training but remains a doubt here after a lengthy layoff.

Photo Sales
Cirkin recently suffered a setback in his recovery.

4. Dennis Cirkin - Out

Cirkin recently suffered a setback in his recovery.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Black CatsStoke CitySunderlandFA Cup