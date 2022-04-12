Sunderland vs Shrewsbury Town: Is there a stream? Can I get tickets? What time is kick off? Is there any team news?

That’s after the Wearsiders won against Oxford United in their last League One fixture at the Kassam Stadium.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture against Shrewsbury Town…

When is Sunderland vs Shrewsbury Town?

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elliot Embleton's winner against Oxford United

Sunderland take on Shrewsbury Town this coming Friday (April 15) at the Stadium of Light.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm.

What are the odds for Sunderland vs Shrewsbury Town?

Sunderland win – 4/5

Draw – 5/2

Shrewsbury Town win – 9/5

All odds correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

What TV channel is Sunderland vs Shrewsbury Town on?

The clash between Sunderland and Shrewsbury Town won’t be shown on any television channels.

Can I stream Sunderland vs Shrewsbury Town online?

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Sunderland fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Sunderland vs Shrewsbury Town?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson at the ground.

Are there any tickets available for Sunderland vs Shrewsbury Town?

There are tickets available for the League One clash between Sunderland and Shrewsbury Town.

Supporters have been advised by the club that all tickets must be purchased online unless you require a personal assistant ticket, which are available by calling the ticket office on 0371 911 1973.

Is there any team news ahead of Sunderland vs Shrewsbury Town?

Alex Neil says he is very hopeful that Alex Pritchard will be able to feature for Sunderland over the crucial Easter weekend.

Pritchard has been an immensely influential figure since Neil took charge in February but missed out against Oxford.

“He trained earlier this week and he just said to me, ‘there’s something not quite right’,” Neil explained.

“We go it scanned and there’s a lateral issue there, but there’s not a big problem. I’m really hopeful that he’ll be involved for the next game, he just wasn’t quite ready.