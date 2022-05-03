Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair will face off over two legs for a spot at Wembley against either MK Dons or Wycombe Wanderers.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture against Sheffield Wednesday…

When is Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday?

Sunderland boss Alex Neil

Sunderland take on Sheffield Wednesday this coming Friday (May 6) at the Stadium of Light.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm.

What are the odds for Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday?

Sunderland win – 13/8

Draw – 23/10

Sheffield Wednesday win – 15/8

What TV channel is Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday on?

The clash between Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday will be shown on Sky Sports.

Can I stream Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday online?

Sunderland fans won’t be able to stream the game.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Sunderland fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Phil Smith, James Copley and Joe Nicholson at the ground.

Are there any tickets available for Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday?

Supporters have been advised by the club that all tickets must be purchased online unless you require a personal assistant ticket, which are available by calling the ticket office on 0371 911 1973.

Is there any team news ahead of Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday?

Sunderland’s major concern from the game against Morecambe was that Broadhead left the field with an injury during the first half, casting doubt over his possible play-off involvement.

The Everton loanee was a doubt before the game but Neil says the issue is unrelated.

“It's a completely different area I believe,” Neil said.

“The worry we've got now is we've finished the game with no centre forward on the pitch, I brought Stewart off because I knew the scores elsewhere.