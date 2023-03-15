The Black Cats got back on track with a 1-0 win over Norwich City on Sunday, yet their fixtures don’t get any easier ahead of two games against teams in the top six.

Tony Mowbray’s side will face another home game against Luton Town on Saturday – they’re final match before March’s international break.

Sheffield United may be second in the table, yet The Blades have lost four of their last six league games ahead of their trip to Wearside.

Sunderland vs Sheffield United live blog.