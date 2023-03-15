News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland vs Sheffield United LIVE: Tommy Doyle and James McAtee goals put visitors ahead

Sunderland face Sheffield United at the Stadium of Light – and we’ve got all the action covered.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 15th Mar 2023, 21:22 GMT

The Black Cats got back on track with a 1-0 win over Norwich City on Sunday, yet their fixtures don’t get any easier ahead of two games against teams in the top six.

Tony Mowbray’s side will face another home game against Luton Town on Saturday – they’re final match before March’s international break.

Sheffield United may be second in the table, yet The Blades have lost four of their last six league games ahead of their trip to Wearside.

We’ll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more from the Stadium of Light:

LIVE: Sunderland 1 (Michut, 30) Sheffield United 2 (McAtee, 45) (Doyle, 61)

Show new updates

72’ TRIPLE CHANGE

ON: Pritchard, Gooch and Lihadji

OFF: Michut, Hume and Gelhardt

71’ Michut booked

Michut is booked for throwing the ball away when Sheffield United were awarded a throw-in.

It looked like the decision should have gone the other way.

70’ First change for Sheffield United

ON: McBernie

OFF: Jebbison

67’ Roberts hits the post!

Just as it looked like Sunderland were starting to fade, they almost drew level with two close efforts.

First Clarke’s low shot was saved by Foderingham, before the hosts kept the move alive.

Roberts then cut in from the right and hit the far post with a low strike.

61’ Goal Sheffield United (Doyle)

Sheffield United are ahead after a free-kick which was conceded by Hume on the edge of Sunderland’s box.

Doyle’s curling effort went straight into the far side of the goal, leaving Patterson rooted to the spot.

1-2.

55’ Ahmedhodzic booked

Another yellow card for Sheffield United as Ahmedhodzic brings down Ba midway inside the visitors’ half.

The following free-kick caused a bit of panic in the Sheffield United box before they managed to clear.

53’ Big save from Patterson

Sunderland got away with one there as O’Nien played a loose pass near the centre circle, allowing McAtee to break forward with the ball.

The midfielder then released Ndiaye whose low shot from a tight angle was saved by the alert Patterson.

50’ Gelhardt heads away

Sunderland had just enjoyed a bit of possession at the start of the half, before Sheffield United won a free-kick on the edge of the hosts’ box.

Doyle’s delivery was heading towards Robinson but Gelhardt was able to head the ball away.

SECOND HALF UNDER WAY

The opening goal

