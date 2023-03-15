And here’s what Sheffield United boss Heckingbottom had to say about Sunderland, where he started his senior career as a player despite not making a first-team appearance for the Black Cats.

“Sunderland is a good club and there’s lots of people there I still know

“They’ve got a good manager and a team that can really hurt you if you let them so we’ve got to make sure that’s not the case by performing as we know we can, with that intensity. They won’t hold back against us.”

“I lived up there and started up there. Some of us went our different ways but ended up playing together or coming across each other again further down the line.