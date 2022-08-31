News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sunderland vs Rotherham LIVE: Updates from Tony Mowbray's first game as Cats sign Abdoullah Ba

Sunderland face Rotherham United in Tony Mowbray’s first match as the Black Cats’ head coach – and we’ve got all the action covered.

By Joe Nicholson
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 7:47 pm

Mowbray was announced as Alex Neil’s replacement on Monday night after overseeing the final stages of the team’s preparations at the Academy of Light.

The 58-year-old has signed a two-year deal on Wearside after leaving Blackburn at the end of last season.

Tonight’s match won’t be easy against Millers team who are unbeaten in the league this campaign, following three draws and two wins.

Stadium of Light.

Most Popular

We’ll have all the build-up, analysis, reaction and more from the Stadium of Light:

LIVE: Sunderland 0 Rotherham 0

Last updated: Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 20:08

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, O’Nien, Batth, Cirkin, Gooch, Neil, Evans, Clarke, Pritchard, Simms, Stewart
  • Subs: Bass, Wright, Alese, Hume, Matete, Embleton, Roberts
  • Rotherham XI: Johansson, Peltier, Wood, Harding, Norton-Cuffy, Wiles, Rathbone, Barlaser, Ferguson, Ogbene, Washington.
  • Subs: Vickers, McCart, Odoffin, Lindsay, High, Eaves, Kelly.
Show new updates
Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 20:08

20’ Patterson saves

A chance at the other end as Rathbone tries his luck from distance.

Patterson beats the ball away after diving to his right.

Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 20:06

19’ Off the line!

That was the closest so far.

Gooch did brilliantly to beat Ferguson on the right and cut the ball back for Stewart in the box.

The striker looked certain to score, yet Harding stopped his effort on the line.

Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 20:02

16’ Wide from Stewart

It’s pretty much been all Sunderland so far.

Pritchard has started the game well and won the ball back near the centre circle before giving it to Simms with space to run into.

The striker then moved the ball onto Stewart who dragged a low effort wide.

Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 20:00

13’ Over from Simms

Sunderland have caused problems down the left flank so far with Clarke and Cirkin combining well.

Rotherham did briefly threaten at the other end after Gooch slipped and conceded possession to Ferguson, yet Batth cut out the latter’s pass.

Simms was then set up by Pritchard with a lofted pass, yet the striker fired over from a tight angle.

Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 19:55

The new gaffer

Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 19:54

6’ Stewart down

Ross Stewart is down after taking what looked like a bang to the head.

Gooch’s cross caused confusion in the Rotherham box and Johansson collided with Stewart before the striker tangled with Wood and hit the floor.

Clarke then skewed the cross over at the far post.

Stewart is back on his feet now.

Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 19:49

3’ Early chance

The home fans are in good voice again tonight.

It’s been a bright start from the hosts after Clarke ran down the left and crossed for Neil who skewed an effort over the bar from just inside the box.

Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 19:48

2’ How Sunderland have started

Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 19:46

Game under way!

Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 19:46

Here come the teams

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Tony MowbraySunderlandRotherham UnitedBlackburnAlex Neil