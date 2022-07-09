Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats will play Scottish giants Rangers in Albufeira before a second friendly against Roma on Wednesday at 11am.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the pre-season friendly against Gers in Portugal:

When is Sunderland vs Rangers?

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Alex Neil, Manager of Sunderland celebrates after victory in the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final match between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium on May 21, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Sunderland take on Rangers at the Estádio Municipal de Albufeira in Albufeira, Portugal.

The game is pencilled in for Saturday 9 July, with kick-off at 8pm (BST).

What TV channel is Sunderland vs Rangers on and can I stream the game?

The game between Sunderland and Rangers will be available in three ways.

Premier Sports have confirmed they will be live streaming the game from Portugal, with the programme starting at 7.55pm.

You must be subscribed to the channel, which is currently available on a rolling contract starting from £9.99 per month to Sky customers. You can also watch the game on their Premier Player online-only option, which is the same price.

Premier Sports is also available via Virgin Media, Amazon Prime and NetGemTV customers.

Sunderland AFC and Rangers FC will also be offering their own streaming services to watch the match between the two clubs.

The Black Cats offer a streaming pass priced at just £7.50 for UK and overseas fans. However, you must sign up for an account to watch the stream and the game is only available to watch online and not through cable, Freeview or terrestrial television.

Gers fans can watch the games against Sunderland, Blackpool, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Are there any other ways I can follow Sunderland vs Rangers?

The Sunderland Echo will also provide coverage on our website with Phil Smith on the ground in Portugal covering everything from team news to transfer updates and everything in between.

The Echo will also be hosting daily live podcasts on Twitter and Facebook from Portugal so you can keep up-to-date with everything surrounding the club during pre-season.

Are there any tickets available for Sunderland vs Rangers?

If you fancy a short-notice trip to Portugal then there are still tickets left for the game on safc.com. Tickets are priced at £10 for general admission and are available here.

Who have Sunderland played so far this pre-season?

Sunderland played games against Gateshead and Blyth Spartans over the weekend.

Assistant head coach Canning said: "The boys have come in, they've been great and they have worked really hard, but you have to get game fitness as well.

"There's obviously more to the game and when you play with senior players they keep you right and you learn. It's great for the older boys as well to pass that experience on, so it benefits everyone.

"There has been a lot of running, but a lot of the hard work is done with the ball as well. They've had plenty of touches and the next progression now are the games, we've had two today and then we step it up and look forward to the season."