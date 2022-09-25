Tony Mowbray’s men were last in action against Watford at Vicarage Road before the international break.

The hosts took the lead in the 34th minute when striker Keinan Davis was presented with a tap-in after Hassane Kamara’s low cross. Defender Aji Alese then drew Tony Mowbray’s side level on the stroke of half-time after his effort sneaked over the line.

Watford started strongly in the second half and retook the lead when Luke O’Nien headed the ball into his own net, yet Black Cats substitute Jewison Bennette scored a dramatic equaliser three minutes from time.

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, though, we take a look at everything you need to know about the game between Sunderland and Preston :

When is Sunderland vs Preston North End?

The Championship clash between Sunderland and Preston North End will take place on Saturday, October 1 17. Kick-off at the Stadium of Light is at 3pm.

Is Sunderland vs Preston North End on TV or being streamed on SAFSEE?

Sunderland’s game with Preston North End will not be broadcast on TV. Due to broadcasting rules, games that kick-off on a Saturday at 3pm will not be broadcast on TV or streamed on SAFSEE in the United Kingdom.

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the clash with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland player Gary Bennett.

Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo.

Our writers Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson will bring you all the latest team news, updates and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

What’s the latest team news?

Dan Ballard will be on the sidelines for approximately eight weeks after suffering after the 22-year-old sustained a foot fracture during Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with QPR.

Niall Huggins is making progress in his recovery and travelled to Portugal with the Sunderland squad as he continued his rehabilitation with the club's medical team.

Huggins could return sometime after Christmas but has yet to even feature for the under-23s team yet this season after stress fractures in both of his heels.

Tony Mowbray recently confirmed striker Ross Stewart will be sidelined for at least six weeks.

Stewart picked up a thigh issue during the warm-up ahead of Monday’s 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough, meaning he was taken out of the starting XI.

Dennis Cirkin was also forced off during the match against Boro with a hamstring problem, yet the defender should be available after the upcoming international break.

"Dennis will be out for one to two weeks and it is as slight an injury as you will see,” said Mowbray. “He should be back in action within a fortnight.”

Ellis Simms came off in the first half of Sunderland’s game against Reading with a toe issue. Mowbray stated after the game that he is hopeful that there is no broken bone but admitted that the injury was a major concern.

What are the latest betting odds?

All odds courtesy of Paddy Power:

Sunderland win: 23/20

Draw: 11/5

Peston North End win: 11/15