Fabio Borini has arrived in the North East ahead of Saturday's FA Cup clash between Sunderland and Newcastle United.

It will be the first time in nearly eight years the two clubs have faced each other - when they played out a 1-1 draw at St James' Park in March 2016 - with local pride on the line. Sunderland haven't lost in their last nine games against Newcastle United with Borini providing some of fans' best derby moments over the years.

The Italian scored the winner at the Stadium of Light in a 2-1 victory back in 2013. Later that season, Borini then netted a penalty at the St James' Park to help Sunderland to a 3-0 win on Tyneside.

The 32-year-old attacker, who left Sunderland back in 2018, is now with Italian club Sampdoria but has been spotted in the North East ahead of Saturday's derby. His wife, Erin Borini, posted a video of the pair ironically driving through Newcastle with the caption, "Hawayyyyy the lads. Ready for tomorrow!"

Borini scored 17 goals in 93 appearances during his previous spells at Sunderland between 2013 and 2018, after initially signing for the club on loan from Liverpool, including a goal at Wembley against Manchester City.