Steve Evans has spoken ahead of the Sunderland vs Newcastle United clash in the FA Cup third round.

Former Leeds United boss Steve Evans has stated that if you were to combine Sunderland and Newcastle United's squad 'not too many' from the red and white side would make the cut.

The Black Cats will face The Magpies for the first time in eight years this coming Saturday at the Stadium of Light in the FA Cup third round, with a whole division separating the two North East rivals.

Speaking to BBC 5 Live, Evans delivered his verdict on the game and stated that many of Sunderland's players would struggle to make it into Newcastle United's team.

“I actually think that it is a great game for Eddie Howe," Evans said. “I think of the might of the Premier League and the quality of the Premier League, I think they (Sunderland) will be against the might of European football.

“I think that we all know that apart from an awful refereeing decision that they (Newcastle) should have gone through in the Champions League.

“I think Eddie Howe and his staff will welcome it (the game). In my humble opinion, I think that if you were fortunate enough that you could but both clubs and amalgamate the squads, how many would play from Newcastle and how many would play of the Sunderland team?

