Sunderland vs MK Dons: Can I stream it? Is the game on TV? Is there any early team news?

That’s after the Wearsiders lost three of last their last four league games 6-0 away to Bolton Wanderers, 2-1 at home to Doncaster Rovers and then 2-1 again away to Cheltenham Town.

The other was a draw against AFC Wimbledon.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture against MK Dons:

When is Sunderland vs MK Dons?

Sunderland take on MK Dons on Saturday, February 18 at the Stadium of Light.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm.

What TV channel is Sunderland vs MK Dons on?

The clash between Sunderland and MK Dons won’t be shown on television and has not been selected for broadcast by Sky Sports, BT Sports or Amazon Prime.

Can I stream Sunderland vs MK Dons online?

Sunderland’s clash with MK Dons won’t be streamed via club channels in the United Kingdom.

In line with supporters’ return to stadia and EFL regulations, eligibility groups for live video streaming have changed.

Non-televised Saturday 3pm KOs and Friday/Sunday games will only be shown outside of the UK and Ireland.

Are there any other ways I can follow Sunderland vs MK Dons?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Joe Nicholson and Phil Smith at the ground.

Are there any tickets available for Sunderland vs MK Dons?

There are still tickets for the game between Sunderland and AFC Wimbledon currently available on safc.com.

Is there any team news ahead of Sunderland vs MK Dons?

Luke O’Nien is also out with a shoulder injury whilst Jordan Willis and Aiden McGeady are out.

Before his sacking, Lee Johnson has said that he is now 'very confident' that Nathan Broadhead will play again for Sunderland this season.

Broadhead suffered a serious hamstring injury at Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter-final in December 2021.

But it was deemed surgery was not required the Black Cats were left hopeful that his lay-off would be around three months, rather than the rest of the season.

What are the odds for Sunderland vs MK Dons?

Sunderland win – 19/20

Draw – 12/5

MK Dons win – 12/5

All odds correct at the time of writing.

