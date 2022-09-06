Sunderland vs Millwall: Is the game on Sky and NOWTV? Can I watch on SAFSEE?

The Black Cats lost their last fixture against Middlesbrough in the second tier.

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about the game between Sunderland and Millwall:

When is Sunderland vs Millwall?

Tony Mowbray

The Championship clash between Sunderland and Millwall takes place on Saturday, September 10. Kick-off at the Stadium of Light is at 3pm.

Is Sunderland vs Millwall on TV?

The clash between Sunderland and Millwall will be not broadcast on TV in the UK as the match has not been chosen by Sky Sports for coverage.

Fans in the United Kingdom will not be able to stream the game via SAFSEE as the clash falls during the 3pm blackout.

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the clash at the Stadium of Light

Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo.

Our writers Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson will bring you all the latest team news, updates and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

What’s the latest team news?

Sunderland fear Ross Stewart could be facing a period on the sidelines after suffering a thigh injury in the warm-up at the Riverside on Monday night.

Stewart had to withdraw from the starting XI after injuring his thigh in the late stages of the warm-up, and will now be scanned to assess the severity of the damage.

"He was shooting in the warm up, he's popped a muscle in his thigh," Tony Mowbray said.

"It seems a very isolated spot so whether it's a tear in the upper thigh where he's struck the ball... I can't tell you any more at the moment, it needs a scan.

"It'll either come back grade one, two or three and it's two weeks, four weeks or eight weeks. We'll just have to wait and see."

What are the latest betting odds?

Sunderland win: 6/5

Draw: 47/20

Millwall win: 5/2