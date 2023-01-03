The fixture will take place on Sunday, January 22 (12pm kick-off) after the match was rescheduled for TV broadcast.

EFL rules state: “The visiting club shall have the right to claim 2,000 tickets for use by its supporters (or such number as represents 10% of all tickets reserved or otherwise sold in advance, if less than 2,000).”

The Stadium of Light’s official capacity is 49,000, meaning the minimum 2,000 minimum ticket allocation is less than the 10% exception figure.

Sunderland will face Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, January 22.

It could be that both clubs have agreed on a reduced away ticket allocation for the fixture.

Sunderland were backed by 2,500 away supporters when the two sides met at the Riverside back in September, which saw Riley McGree score the game’s only goal in a 1-0 win for Boro.

