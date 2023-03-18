Sunderland vs Luton Town LIVE: Updates, analysis and reaction from the Stadium of Light
Sunderland face Luton Town in the Championship – and we’ve got all the action covered from the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats will be looking to bounce back following Wednesday’s 2-1 against Sheffield United, with Tony Mowbray’s side now 12th in the Championship table.
This is also Sunderland’s final game before March’s international break, with just nine league games remaining this season.
Luton arrive on Wearside in excellent form after winning their last three matches and climbing to fourth in the table.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the day:
LIVE: Sunderland 0 Luton 0
Clarke is appealing for a penalty after he kicked the ball towards Drameh and felt it hit the Luton player’s arm.
Nothing given.
Sunderland had just enjoyed a better spell as Michut managed to break forward into the Luton box but didn’t have many options.
Luton then went on the attack as Doughty delivered a low cross from the left which Michut turned behind for a corner.
That’s the closest we’ve come to an opener after some good work from Clarke on the left before the winger set up Neil on the edge of the box.
The latter’s curling effort hit the post when it looked like it was heading for the top corner.
Sunderland looked to be in trouble there as Bell stepped out of Luton’s back three, played a one-two with Morris, and advanced into the hosts’ box.
The defender then skewed his shot off target when under pressure from O’Nien.
Luton’s wing-backs are taking up advanced positions when the visitors are in possession, especially Doughty on the left.
The wing-back just received the ball on the flank there but his cross was held by Patterson.
Ba has started to drop a bit deeper in more of a No 10 role and managed to drive forward with the ball there.
The Frenchman set up Clarke on the left, before the winger cut inside and forced a low save from Horvath, which the keeper held comfortably.
As they have done in their last two matches, Sunderland have started with Ba up alongside Gelhardt in what looks like a flewable 4-4-.
Luton have started with a back three and wing-backs and have just registered the first shot of the match with Adebayo forcing a low save from Patterson which was comfortable for the keeper.