Sunderland vs Luton Town LIVE: Team news as both sides face injury concerns ahead of Championship fixture
Sunderland face Luton Town in the Championship – and we’ve got all the action covered from the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats will be looking to bounce back following Wednesday’s 2-1 against Sheffield United, with Tony Mowbray’s side now 12th in the Championship table.
This is also Sunderland’s final game before March’s international break, with just nine league games remaining this season.
Luton arrive on Wearside in excellent form after winning their last three matches and climbing to fourth in the table.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the day:
LIVE: Sunderland vs Luton
Here are our predicted line-ups for today’s match:
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Gooch, Ballard, Batth, O’Nien, Neil, Michut, Clarke, Pritchard, Roberts, Gelhardt
Predicted Luton XI: Horvath, Drameh, Osho, Lockyer, Bell, Doughty, Nakamba, Campbell, Clark, Adebayo, Morris
Luton defender Amari’i Bell is a doubt for today’s match after picking up an injury in Luton’s 1-0 win over Bristol City earlier this week.
Midfielder Jordan Clark has a chance of being available though after missing the last two matches, with Hatters’ boss Rob Edwards saying: “Potentially, he’s getting close.”
Luton will be without midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu who picked up an injury against Sheffield United last weekend.
“I would say Luton have found a way to win football matches recently, I think three 1-0s on the bounce.
“Defensively they are very, very solid, very strong, very powerful and physical at the top end of the pitch. I think they have got along with Burnley the best away record in the league so they make life really difficult.
“They get the ball up pretty quickly to two big strikers, they are athletic, they are strong. It’s a big challenge for us.”
Luton have climbed to fourth in the table following three successive wins and have the third best defensive record in the Championship.
To find out more, we caught up with Mike Simmonds from our sister title Luton Today on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast.
Here’s what he said when asked about The Hatters’ key players:
“Carlton Morris has been fantastic and is up to 16 goals for the season now. In Luton’s last four wins he’s scored the winner in all of them and him and Elijah Adebayo are a really good front two.
“Morris can score any kind of goal and Adebayo’s workrate has picked up even more since Edwards has come in, he’s looking really good.
“Both wing-backs Drameh and Alfie Doughty are definitely ones to watch out for and if Jordan Clark plays he’s a big player, as is Allan Campbell, and Tom Lockyer at the back as well.
“It’s not really one or two players, the whole team is playing really, really well.”
We’ll start with the Sunderland team news.
Manchester United loanee Amad could return to the squad after missing the side’s last two matches with a hamstring issue.
Mowbray also confirmed on Friday that Luke O’Nien should be fit for today’s match after hobbling off with a minor injury against Sheffield United on Wednesday.
The Sunderland head coach has hinted that he is facing some fresh minor injury concerns, though, while Dennis Cirkin has been sidelined in recent weeks after suffering a concussion.
Ross Stewart, Corry Evans, Elliot Embleton and Aji Alese remain out with long-term setbacks.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland’s Championship fixture against Luton.
Tony Mowbray’s side will be looking to bounce back following Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat against Sheffield United, ahead of March’s international break.
We’ll have all the build-up from the Stadium of Light, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates throughout the day.