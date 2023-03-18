Luton have climbed to fourth in the table following three successive wins and have the third best defensive record in the Championship.

To find out more, we caught up with Mike Simmonds from our sister title Luton Today on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast.

Here’s what he said when asked about The Hatters’ key players:

“Carlton Morris has been fantastic and is up to 16 goals for the season now. In Luton’s last four wins he’s scored the winner in all of them and him and Elijah Adebayo are a really good front two.

“Morris can score any kind of goal and Adebayo’s workrate has picked up even more since Edwards has come in, he’s looking really good.

“Both wing-backs Drameh and Alfie Doughty are definitely ones to watch out for and if Jordan Clark plays he’s a big player, as is Allan Campbell, and Tom Lockyer at the back as well.