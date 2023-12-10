Everything you need to know about Sunderland's clash against Leeds United in the Championship.

Sunderland returned to winning ways against West Brom in the Championship on Saturday afternoon and will now face Leeds United.

An interim coaching team, led by Mike Dodds, took charge of the team following Tony Mowbray’s sacking earlier in the week.

After a goalless first half, Sunderland took the lead when Dan Ballard headed home Alex Pritchard’s free-kick, before Dan Neil added a second six minutes from time.

West Brom substitute Brandon Thomas-Asante pulled one back for the Baggies but it was too little too late.

Here, though, we take you through everything you need to know about Sunderland vs Leeds United:

When is Sunderland vs Leeds United?

Sunderland will play Leeds United in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday, December 12 with kick-off pencilled in for 8pm.

Can I get tickets for Sunderland vs Leeds United?

There are still tickets available for Sunderland vs Leeds United on the club's website - which you can access by clicking here.

Tickets for the match are only available to supporters with a purchase history up to and including Norwich City on 28th October 2023.

Supporters who do not meet these criteria will not be able to purchase a ticket for this fixture and Sunderland says that supporters who try to forward/upgrade their season ticket for this fixture to a supporter who doesn't meet the criteria will also receive an error message.

Will Sunderland vs Leeds United be on TV and can I stream it?

Sunderland's clash against Leeds United in the Championship will be shown live on Sky Sports. Fans can stream the game via the Sky Go app if they have the relevant subscription to their mobile device.

