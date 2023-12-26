Sunderland vs Hull City: Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham spotted at second Cats game in a row
Jude Bellingham has arrived at Hull City to watch Sunderland again.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham will watch Sunderland's clash vs Hull City in the Championship after arriving at the ground earlier this afternoon
The former Birmingham City and Dortmund man is home for Christmas and has made the trip up to the North East to watch brother Jobe Bellingham in action against Coventry City last Saturday and has now travelled to Hull for his second consecutive Black Cats game.
Jobe was named in Michael Beale's first starting XI as head coach for the Championship clash, making his 22nd league appearance for the Black Cats. The 18-year-old has also netted four goals so far during the 2023-24 campaign and will likely start again against Hull City
The game will mark former Rangers and QPR boss Beale's second game in charge after replacing former head coach Tony Mowbray after his sacking earlier this month. Mike Dodds has assumed the role of assistant head coach having managed Sunderland on an interim basis for the West Brom, Leeds United and Bristol City clashes in the Championship.