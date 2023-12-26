Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham will watch Sunderland's clash vs Hull City in the Championship after arriving at the ground earlier this afternoon

The former Birmingham City and Dortmund man is home for Christmas and has made the trip up to the North East to watch brother Jobe Bellingham in action against Coventry City last Saturday and has now travelled to Hull for his second consecutive Black Cats game.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jobe was named in Michael Beale's first starting XI as head coach for the Championship clash, making his 22nd league appearance for the Black Cats. The 18-year-old has also netted four goals so far during the 2023-24 campaign and will likely start again against Hull City