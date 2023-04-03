This is the second Sunderland game in a row to be televised after Sunderland held on to a very credible 0-0 draw last Friday against high-flying Burnley.

With the injury problems Mowbray is contending with, the endeavour and hunger Sunderland showed to gain a point against Burnley will give supporters and the coaching staff a lot of encouragement for the rest of the season and beyond.

Pierre Ekwah made his senior debut last Friday, covering for Edouard Michut after his return from international duty, the debutant did not look out of place in a senior red and white shirt. It is likely Michut will regain his place in the starting XI for this week’s clash.

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray.

Talismanic forward Oscar Estupinan could be fit for Friday’s clash according to Hull boss Liam Rosenior after missing the Tigers’ previous game against Rotherham.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the clash against Hull City.

When is Sunderland vs Hull City?

The match against Liam Rosenior’s Hull City will take place on Friday, April 7. Kick-off at the Stadium of Light is 5:30pm.

Is Sunderland vs Hull City on TV or being streamed?

Sunderland’s Championship clash with Hull City will be shown live on Sky Sports Football.

Fans in the United Kingdom won’t be able to stream the game on SAFSEE via the club’s website due to the game being on television.

How else can I follow Sunderland vs Hull City?

Supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo.

The Echo’s own Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson will bring you all the latest team news, updates and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

What are the latest betting odds for Sunderland vs Hull City?

All odds courtesy of Bettingodds.com:

Sunderland win: 53/50

Draw: 12/5

Hull win: 14/5

All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

Can I get tickets for Sunderland vs Hull City?