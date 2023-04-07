Sunderland vs Hull City: Allahyar Sayyadmanesh draws visitors level after Joe Gelhardt and Amad Diallo goals
Sunderland face Hull City in the Championship – and we’ve got all the action covered from the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats claimed a credible 0-0 draw against league leaders Burnley last time out, but still have several injury issues to contend with.
Hull also have key players missing, including top scorer Oscar Estupinan, following a goalless draw against Rotherham last week.
Both sides have seven games remaining this season, with Sunderland still hoping they can make a late push for the play-offs.
LIVE: Sunderland 2 (Gelhardt, 21) (Amad, 22) Hull 2 (Tufan, 11) (Sayyadmaensh, 25)
Gelhardt has another effort at goal but sees his shot blocked after the ball dropped to him inside the box from Clarke’s free-kick.
Promising start to the second half from Sunderland after Amad wriggled into a shooting position but saw his effort blocked by Greaves inside Hull’s box.
Gelhardt then fired a shot over moments later.
O’Nien managed to create an overlap on the right to support Amad there.
With space to cross the ball, his delivery hit the side netting.
Batth has gone down after stepping out from defence and colliding with McLoughlin.
The Sunderland captain is back up now.