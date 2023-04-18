Sunderland vs Huddersfield Town: How to watch, early team and injury news

After beating Birmingham 2-1 at the weekend the Black Cats know that they will go up to sixth with a win at the Stadium of Light. Another bit of Amad Diallo brilliance secured the win late on as he continues to prosper during his loan spell from Manchester United.

Dennis Cirkin will miss the game through suspension after being sent off late in the second half after receiving a second yellow card. Luke O’Nien returned to the squad after missing the Easter Monday win over Cardiff City to boost Tony Mowbray’s options.

A win tonight would see the Black Cats winning run extended to three at this crucial point in the season.

Sunderland host Huddersfield Town tonight.

Huddersfield lost at Swansea last time out meaning they’ve taken only a point from their last two games despite their turn in form under Neil Warnock.

When is Sunderland vs Huddersfield Town?

The match against Neil Warnock’s Huddersfield Town will take place on Tuesday, April 18. Kick-off at the Stadium of Light is 7.45pm.

Is Sunderland vs Huddersfield Town on TV or being streamed?

Sunderland’s Championship clash with Huddersfield Town will be shown live on Sky Sports red button. Supporters who can't make the game will also be able to purchase it to stream via SAFSEE.com.

How else can I follow Sunderland vs Huddersfield Town?

Supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo. The latest team news, updates and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points will be brought to you here by Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson.

What are the latest betting odds for Sunderland vs Huddersfield Town?

All odds courtesy of Bettingodds.com:

Sunderland win: 69/100

Draw: 29/10

Huddersfield win: 9/2

All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

Can I get tickets for Sunderland vs Huddersfield Town?

