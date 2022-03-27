That’s after the Wearsiders drew against Lincoln City in their last League One fixture.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture against Gillingham…

When is Sunderland vs Gillingham?

Sunderland take on Gillingham this coming Saturday (April 2) at the Stadium of Light.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm.

What are the odds for Sunderland vs Gillingham?

Sunderland win – 40/85

Draw – 16/5

Gillingham win – 5/1

All odds correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

What TV channel is Sunderland vs Gillingham on?

The clash between Sunderland and Gillingham won’t be shown on any television channels.

Can I stream Sunderland vs Gillingham online?

Sunderland’s clash with Gillingham won’t be streamed.

Although the EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Sunderland fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Sunderland vs Gillingham?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson at the ground.

Are there any tickets available for Sunderland vs Gillingham?

There are tickets available for the League One clash between Sunderland and Gillingham.

Supporters have been advised by the club that all tickets must be purchased online unless you require a personal assistant ticket, which are available by calling the ticket office on 0371 911 1973.

Is there any team news ahead of Sunderland vs Gillingham?

Alex Neil is increasingly hopeful that Alex Pritchard will return to play a significant role in the closing stages of the League One campaign.

"Alex is making good progress," Neil said. "It's not going to be as bad as we first feared.

"We were probably thinking at the time, we were looking at a six to eight-week injury. It's certainly not going to be as bad as that.

"That's a positive.

"I don't really want to put a timeframe on it, but it certainly is not in the worst-case scenario and that's pleasing for us."

