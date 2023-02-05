Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the clash:

When is Sunderland vs Fulham?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FA Cup fourth-round replay between Sunderland and Fulham will take place on Wednesday, February 8. Kick-off at the Stadium of Light is at 7:45pm.

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray

Is Sunderland vs Fulham on TV or being streamed?

Sunderland’s game against Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round will be broadcast on BBC One and free to watch on TV should you have an up-to-date TV licence.

Fans in the United Kingdom won’t be able to stream the game on SAFSEE via the club’s website.

However, Sunderland supporters can stream the game on mobile devices through the BBC iPlayer.

How else can I follow Sunderland vs Fulham?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the clash with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland player Gary Bennett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo.

Our writers Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson will bring you all the latest team news, updates and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

What are the latest betting odds for Sunderland vs Fulham?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland win: 3/1

Draw: 14/5

Fulham win: 3/4

All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad