Sunderland vs Fleetwood Town: Can I stream it? Is the game on TV? Is there any early team news?

Sunderland were last in action over the weekend with Alex Neil’s side drawing against Charlton Athletic.

Here, though, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture against Fleetwood Town:

When is Sunderland vs Fleetwood Town?

Sunderland take on Fleetwood on Tuesday, March 8 at the Stadium of Light.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Sunderland vs Fleetwood Town on?

The clash between Sunderland and Fleetwood Town won’t be shown on television and has not been selected for broadcast by Sky Sports, BT Sports or Amazon Prime.

Can I stream Sunderland vs Fleetwood Town online?

Sunderland’s clash with Fleetwood Town will be streamed via club channels in the United Kingdom with it being a midweek game.

In line with supporters’ return to stadia and EFL regulations, eligibility groups for live video streaming have changed.

Non-televised Saturday 3pm KOs and Friday/Sunday games will only be shown outside of the UK and Ireland.

Are there any other ways I can follow Sunderland vs Fleetwood Town?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Joe Nicholson and Phil Smith at the ground.

Are there any tickets available for Sunderland vs Fleetwood Town?

There are still tickets for the game between Sunderland and Fleetwood Town currently available on safc.com.

Is there any team news ahead of Sunderland vs Fleetwood Town?

Here’s what Alex Neil said about long-term absentees Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady before the clash against Charlton.

“Like with any player, we need to make sure they’re fit, available and ready,” Neil said.

“What I won’t do is force anybody back until they’ve shown me and themselves that they are ready and capable on the training pitch.

“If you’re talking about those three, some are closer than others because of what the injury entailed when it happened, and how much work they’ve been able to do since then.”

What are the odds for Sunderland vs Fleetwood Town?

Sunderland win – 1/2

Draw – 16/5

Fleetwood Town win – 9/2

