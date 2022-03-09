Sunderland were last in action on Tuesday with Sunderland defeating Fleetwood Town at the Stadium of Light.

Here, though, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture against Crewe Alexandra:

When is Sunderland vs Crewe Alexandra?

Sunderland take on Fleetwood on Saturday, March 12 at the Stadium of Light.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm.

What TV channel is Sunderland vs Crewe Alexandra on?

The clash between Sunderland and Crewe won’t be shown on television and has not been selected for broadcast by Sky Sports, BT Sports or Amazon Prime.

Can I stream Sunderland vs Crewe Alexandra online?

Sunderland’s clash with Crewe won’t be streamed via club channels in the United Kingdom.

In line with supporters’ return to stadia and EFL regulations, eligibility groups for live video streaming have changed.

Non-televised Saturday 3pm KOs and Friday/Sunday games will only be shown outside of the UK and Ireland.

Are there any other ways I can follow Sunderland vs Crewe Alexandra?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Joe Nicholson and Phil Smith at the ground.

Are there any tickets available for Sunderland vs Crewe Alexandra?

There are still tickets for the game between Sunderland and Crewe currently available on safc.com.

Is there any team news ahead of Sunderland vs Crewe Alexandra?

Alex Neil says he is hopeful that Nathan Broadhead will be back in Sunderland action in the very near future.

Broadhead was absent from the matchday squad on Tuesday night as the Black Cats battled back from 1-0 to secure a crucial 3-1 win over Fleetwood Town.

Neil confirmed that the 23-year-old had experienced some discomfort on the back of his return to the starting XI against Charlton Athletic three days previous, but added that the decision to exclude him was mainly precautionary.

Neil also said that Sunderland are still facing a waiting game to establish exactly how long Alex Pritchard will be missing for.

Pritchard suffered an ankle injury in the 0-0 draw with Charlton Athletic and Neil initially feared that it could be one that sidelined the 28-year-old for an extended period.

The head coach is now hopeful that will not prove to be the case, but he will almost certainly be without a player he described as 'absolutely fundamental' to his plans for the short-term.

What are the odds for Sunderland vs Crewe Alexandra?

Sunderland win – 3/10

Draw – 4/1

Fleetwood Town win – 7/1

All odds correct at the time of writing.

Who is the referee for Sunderland vs Crewe Alexandra?

Neil Hair will take charge of Sunderland’s clash with Crewe Alexandra at the Stadium of Light.

Bradley Hall and Richard Wigglesworth will run the lines while Garreth Rhodes has been named as the fourth official.

