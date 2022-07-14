The Black Cats will begin their 2022/23 campaign on Sunday, July 31 (12pm kick-off), with the match set to be televised on Sky Sports.
Adult tickets are priced between £29 and £35, while under-22 and over-65s tickets can be purchased at a cheaper price.
Sunderland have already sold 30,372 season tickets for the upcoming campaign, following their promotion from League One.
Tickets can be bought online, at the club’s ticket office or over the phone, with more details available on the club’s website.
Coventry finished 12th in the Championship last season and have recently signed former Sunderland defender Callum Doyle on loan from Manchester City.
After hosting the Sky Blues, Sunderland will travel to Bristol City the following weekend, with their second home game of the season coming on Saturday, August 13 against QPR.